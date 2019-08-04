BENTLEY, LEVI

BENTLEY, Mr. Levi Oliver. It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Mr. Levi Oliver Bentley, 67, of 19410 Indian Road, South Prince George County, Va. Levi transitioned to his heavenly home at Southside Medical Center on July 23, 2019, with his HNR family by his side. Levi was a native of Midlothian, Va., however had made his home at HNR Residential Services in South Prince George County for the past seven years. Levi loved his home out in the county and would brag about it every chance he got, calling it his mansion. He enjoyed working in the garden and was very knowledgeable about horticulture. Levi's personality was captivating, and to know him was to love him for the person he was. While residing in South Prince George, Levi attended several community churches to include Providence Baptist church, Blessed Hope Healing Center and Union Baptist of Hopewell, Va. Levi was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Walton Bentley Sr. and Estelle Johnson Bentley; and Frederick Bentley, his brother. Levi leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Averlee Bentley; two sisters, Ernestine Bentley Henley (Robert) and Sarah Baskerville; three brothers, Ernest Bentley Jr., Richard Bentley and Adlia Bentley. He also leaves his second family at HNR Residential Services to cherish the beautiful memories they made together. Memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held on August 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. 23224. Floral arrangements and cards may be sent to Mimms Funeral Home.View online memorial