BERGE, ERLING

BERGE, Mr. Erling Jr., 81, of Ashland, Va., passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his residence. Born in Long Island, N.Y., he was the son of the late Erling and Virginia Berge. The Berges relocated to Norfolk, Va., in Earl's early years. Earl is survived by his loving wife, Linda; two brothers, Rodney of Rhode Island and Noel of Colorado; a sister-in-law, Evelyn "Tinky" of Williamsburg, Va.; and his four sons, Eric (Andrea) of Newport News, Va., Paul (Karen) of Rehoboth, Mass., Keith of Rockland, Maine, and Christian of N.M. He is also survived by five grandsons, Ryan, Lucas, Ethan, Elijah and Anderson; three great-grandchildren and three nieces and nephews. Earl served his country in Korea and lived in Swansea, Mass., for 15 years. He relocated to Richmond, Va., and worked at Pleasants Hardware in the industrial division before opening his own business, Berge Industrials. Earl and Linda traveled in their motor home enjoying the East Coast from top to bottom before settling in Hanover County. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to 314 River Road, Newport News, Va. 23601. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial