BERGH, Sandra, age 73, of Powhatan, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born October 8, 1946, in Hickory, N.C., she worked in the IT Department at Life of Virginia. She also developed change control programs at Life of Virginia. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Paul E. Bergh Jr.; daughter, Sharon Ann Bergh; brother, James H. Clampitt; and sister-in-law, Pam Owen. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, James and Beulah Clampitt. A visitation will be held at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, on Wednesday, July 15, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, on Thursday, July 16, at 1 p.m.

