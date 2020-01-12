BERKELEY, William Meade Jr., died peacefully following a brief illness on January 4, 2020. He was born to parents, William Meade Berkeley and Mary Spencer Berkeley in Danville, Va., on December 7, 1926. He is survived by daughter, Katherine Meade Berkeley Stella, her husband, Dr. David Stella and her mother, Ann Brown Gregory of Raleigh, N.C.; daughter, Amy Manning and her husband, Paul Manning, of Mill Valley, Calif.; grandchildren, Sarah and Trevor; and great-granddaughter, Zoe; stepdaughters, Anne Harrell of Alexandria, Va. and Liza Vanneck of Delray Beach, Fla.; and sister, Mary Waller Berkeley Fergusson of Richmond, Va., in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Following graduation from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, William served as a PFC in the U.S. Army Air Corps for 18 months, mostly in Munich, Germany. He attended the University of Virginia, where he was a member of St. Anthony Hall. His career in the tobacco business began with Carrington and Micheaux Tobacco Inc. of Richmond, followed by a number of years with Liggett & Meyers Tobacco Co. in Richmond and Durham, N.C., which included extended tours in Geneva, Switzerland and Manila, Philippines. After another few years in Durham, he returned home to Richmond and spent the next 40 years as a broker with Davenport & Co., LLC. Affectionately known to many as "Berks," he delighted in driving leisurely with the top down in one of his many convertibles. He enjoyed skiing in Europe and North America, and as a member of the Country Club of Virginia, he especially enjoyed spending his time on the tennis court and on the golf course. He cherished time spent socializing with friends and family and was passionate about rooting for his Wahoos in football and basketball. Above all else, he was a devoted friend, family man and father. William was a lifelong member of St. James's Episcopal Church, where a memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. followed by interment in the Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James's Episcopal Church.View online memorial
