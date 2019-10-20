BERLIN, Gladys Baber, 78, of Cartersville, Va., passed away October 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James A. and Marie K. Baber. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Walker (James), Daniel Berlin III (Anne) and Catherine Saydlowski; grandchildren, Christine Chumney, Jessica Berlin, Megan Walker, Daniel Berlin IV, Rhiannon Saydlowski, Ashley Walker, Rowan Saydlowski and Samantha Berlin; great-grandchildren, Raegan and Aiden Chumney; brother, James Baber (Liezel); and longtime companion, Tony Graham. Gladys lived a long and happy life on the farm she treasured, caring for animals and making things grow with her green thumbs. There wasn't anything she couldn't do. She was a storyteller, nuclear worker, painter, tax accountant, softball player and a Richmond City Foster Mother of the Year. The role she valued most was mother, and for that she deserves all praise. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Williams & Sherrill to start liquidation sale Friday after owner 'unable to reach agreement with bank creditor'
-
Richmond drivers among the worst in America, according to new study
-
Outer Banks storms unearth old shipwreck from ‘Graveyard of the Atlantic’
-
Sugar Shack Donuts investor files $2.5M suit against doughnut chain founder
-
Billionaires are the target in this year’s Democratic campaign
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881