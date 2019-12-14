BERNARD, George V., died December 7, 2019, in Staunton, Virginia. He was predeceased in 2009 by his beloved wife of 58 years, Anne Faw Bernard, a Richmond native. Surviving are his daughters, Katherine Furr (Jackson) and Susan Bernard; a granddaughter, Diana Furr; and a great-grandson, Alexander Furr. He served in The United States Coast Guard in World War II and The Korean Conflict. Mr. Bernard was a Lynchburg College graduate and completed graduate studies at The George Washington University and George Mason University. A date will be announced for a memorial service in January at Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.

