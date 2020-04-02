BERNHARD, Margaret Jane Patterson, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Alfred Bernhard; parents, James Claude and Helen Patterson; sister, Helen Worrell of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, Claude Patterson of Hampton, Virginia; and brother, William Patterson of St. Louis, Missouri. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Rand Bernhard of Richmond, Wilhelm Bernhard of Louisville, Kentucky, Claudia Patterson Dryden of Hampton, Virginia, Susan Hicks of Scottsboro, Alabama, Donna King of Winston-Salem, N.C., Blake Patterson of Arlington, Virginia, James Worrell of Atlanta, Ga., Joel Worrell of Tucker, Ga. and Jonathan Worrell of Sandy Springs, Ga. Jane graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, the Parsons School of Design in New York City and had years of continuing education through the American Society of Interior Design. Following school, she had a long and successful career as a designer. She worked with firms, including Miller & Rhoads and The Stedman House and provided services to hundreds of customers and friends. She maintained her interest in design and kept up with modern trends long after she retired. She and her beloved husband, Alfred, whom she missed greatly after his death in 2001, had rich lives with many friends and great adventures. They particularly enjoyed their home on Fishing Bay and having guests to the "river." Jane was laid to rest in Hollywood Cemetery on April 1, 2020 and a memorial service is being planned for a later date. You are welcome to leave a message of condolence and care for the family and sign the online guestbook at blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Deltaville Maritime Museum, 287 Jackson Creek Road, Deltaville, Va. 23043.View online memorial
