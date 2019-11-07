BERRY, Janet Jones, departed this life on November 4, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory husband, Richard C. Berry IV; children, Eric Smith (Sheila), Janey Webster (Frankie), Mark Smith (Sandra) and Jennifer Caple (Michael); 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sister, Paulette Jackson (James); a host of other relatives and friends. Family visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. today, and funeral service will be held 12 noon November 8, 2019. The Rev. Dr. Steven Hewlett, eulogist. All services at J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va. www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.View online memorial