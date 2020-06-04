BERRY, JOHN "TAP" JR.

BERRY, John "TAP" Lee Jr., 62, of Richmond, went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2020, at home, surrounded by his wife, sons and family. He was born September 26, 1957, in Richmond, Va., to the late John Lee Berry Sr. and the late Martha Kay Berry. He was the eldest of six siblings. He is survived by wife, Jessica Horne Berry; his sons and daughter-in-law, John "J.B." Berry III (Corine) of Mountain House California, Ju'wane Berry of Richmond, Virginia; grandchildren, Camryn, Jacob and Camille Berry of Mountain House, California; twin brother, James "Screwball" Berry of Tyler, Texas; brothers, Jerry Berry (Evelyn), Jerome "Bay Bay" Berry, Jeffrey Berry (Brenda), all of Richmond, Va.; sister, Peggy Hagadorn of Richmond, Va. He leaves to mourn a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, band members and friends. He attended George Wythe High School. He retired after 30 years of service with Philip Morris in 2006. He started J.B Towing Inc. in 1999 and was a member of the tow truck community. His love and passion for music started over 30 years ago with his band, Raw Force and later Center Stage Band Inc. A walk-through viewing will be held Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5, 2020, at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, and a private funeral will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 12 p.m. The funeral service will be available on live stream on the Mimms Funeral Home webpage. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
