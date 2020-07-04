BERRY, Lillie E., 102, of Richmond, departed this life June 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Berry; and son, Harold G. Corbin. Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Emily T. Corbin; granddaughter, Sharon Jallo-Corbin; devoted niece, Cynthia Ings Brown (Willie); sister-in-law, Margaret Corbin; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. A private graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
