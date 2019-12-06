BERRY, LT. ASHLEY

BERRY, Lt. Ashley N., departed this life November 29, 2019. Ashley leaves to cherish her precious memory to her daughter, Ya'Mya Braxton; her sons, Daniel Braxton and Carlos Samuels Jr.; her parents, Rev. Waverly and Karen Berry; her devoted friend, academy classmate and firefighter colleague, Carlos Samuels Sr.; her grandmother, Marie Burston; her sister, Deona Gaither; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12 noon at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. Interment Maury Cemetery.

