BERRY, Phyllis Colgin, 91, of Sandston, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Alton F. Colgin, Floyd T. Berry Sr.; and her daughter, Brenda Colgin; and sister, Ruth Sprouse. She loved Elvis Presley and was a member of Leigh St. Baptist Church. Mrs. Berry was a homemaker who loved her family and had retired from Southern States Co-op. She is survived by her children, Gordon Ray Colgin, Kenneth Lee Colgin (Sheryl), Sharon C. Hall (Michael) and John David Colgin (Cindy); stepchildren, Martha Smith, Sue Samuels, Roxanne Matthews and Floyd T. Berry Jr.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 7, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial