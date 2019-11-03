BERRY, Thomas "Tommy" H., of DeLand, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on October 29, 2019, at age 77. He was born July 21, 1942, in Richmond, Va., and lived many years in Chesterfield, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert F. Berry and Ollie V. Worsham; and his stepmother, Alma Berry. He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Carolyn Davis Berry; daughter, Patricia Goasa (Wade); son, David Berry (Bertie); brother, Richard Berry; sister, Thelma Sutton (Chris); brother-in-law, Danny Davis (Pam); brother-in-law, Dennis Davis; sister-in-law, Edna Pass (Earl Jr.); four granddaughters, two grandsons, five great-grandsons, five great-granddaughters and many nephews, nieces and friends. Tommy retired from the County of Chesterfield Utility Department, where he was a devoted employee for 38 years. He then worked almost four more years part-time for them. The women in the office nicknamed him Puddin', and it has stuck with him over the years. He loved his job and was very dedicated to it. Tommy was a man of his word. He was a big Richard Petty and NASCAR fan and loved playing his PlayStation. Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. with visitation to begin at 1 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard in Colonial Heights, Virginia. Anyone who knew and loved Tommy knew how much he loved NASCAR and is invited to wear NASCAR attire to the funeral in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Victory Junction in Randleman, N.C. (victoryjunction.org) in memory of Thomas H. Berry. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bon Secours signs deal to buy Southside Regional Medical Center and two other hospitals in Virginia
-
Texting driver gets year in jail for fatally striking 3 on Route 288 in Goochland
-
Large tenant closing store at Regency mall; 320-unit apartment complex planned for former Sears store
-
Little Sisters of the Poor to leave Richmond region - they'd been here since 1874
-
UPDATE: Woman rescued after threatening to jump from overpass above Chippenham Parkway, police say
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247, Spaces 3 & 4. Va…