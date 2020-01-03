BERRYHILL, Beverly "Elaine" McCarty, 77, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born June 11, 1942, in Lancaster County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Hunter and Katie McCarty. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles "Buck" Berryhill; sons, Charles Lewis "Buck" Berryhill III of Denver, Colo., Richard Hunter "Rick" Berryhill (Tracy) of Sterling, Va.; grandchildren, Richard "Hunter" Berryhill Jr. and Bryan Michael Berryhill; brother, Frank McCarty (Rubinette) of Fredericksburg, Va.; sister, Linda Ficklin (Tom) of New Kent, Va.; and many loved nieces and nephews.View online memorial
