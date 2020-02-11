BERRYMAN, Joan Goodrich, 72, of Elberon, Va., peacefully passed away on February 8, 2020, with her family near her. Joan was born in Suffolk, Va., on May 12, 1947. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Elizabeth Goodrich; and her sister, Elizabeth Ann Thompson. Joan, more affectionately known as Joanie, Mama and Grandma graduated from Surry Academy in 1965. She then attended Fredrick College. Joanie spent her life being a devoted wife, mother and grandma. Taking care of her family was her life's mission and her number one priority was to be at every ball game, dance recital or school program for her children and grandchildren. Of course, she was there with her camera in hand to capture it all. Her family was her pride and joy. She enjoyed all holidays and created family traditions for each one. She was so grateful she was able to celebrate 50 years of marriage with her entire family on a vacation last year and those memories along with her traditions will be cherished. Her affection did not just extend to her family. She had a way of making people feel special with her perfectly chosen greeting cards, meticulously wrapped presents and fresh brownies when you came to visit. Everyone she knew felt like they were part of her family. Joanie loved her church and for many years planned the annual Christmas programs. She loved to fish with her husband and spend time at the beach. She passed her love of these things to her children and grandchildren. Dancing to '50s and '60s rock and roll was a favorite pastime too. Joanie is survived by her husband of over 50 years, E. McDonald "Mac" Berryman; her children, Melissa Berryman and husband, Bryan Chadwick, Stephen Berryman and wife, Jordan, Lisa Trombley and husband, David; and her four grandchildren, Jake Berryman, Taylor Trombley, Henry Berryman and James Trombley. She is also survived by her sister, Norma Dean Roach and husband, William; many nieces and nephews and countless loved ones. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Berryman Family Cemetery, 2200 Golden Hill Rd., Elberon, Va. 23846. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewater Academy, 217 West Church Street, Wakefield, Va. 23888. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.View online memorial
