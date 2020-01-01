BERRYMAN, Joan D., 84, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 27, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Edwin; two daughters, Karen Harmon (Pat) and Judy Work; five grandchildren, Jeremy, Kenny, Jordanne, Keith and Jessica; and eight great-grandchildren, Jalon, Trevor, Lydia, Lilli, Isaiah, Kylie, Logan and Lucas. A celebration of Joan's life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Hope Community Church of the Nazarene, 8391 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville.View online memorial
