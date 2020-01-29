BERRYMAN, Raymond Matthew Jr., 93, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Ellen Berryman. He is survived by his son, Charles (Lori); and daughter, Mary; grandsons, Daniel (Jessica), Parker (Kaitlin); great-grandchildren, Savannah, Parker Jr. and Remington. An active member of the Westhampton Masonic Lodge #302, The Shriners and the American Legion Post 361, Matt was also a WWII Navy veteran and a charter member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1400 Horsepen Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226. A Masonic ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, at 11 a.m. at the church, with interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Shriners Hospital. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Raymond Berryman, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
1400 Horsepen Road
Richmond, VA 23226
1400 Horsepen Road
Richmond, VA 23226
Guaranteed delivery before Raymond's Visitation begins.
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
1400 Horsepen Road
Richmond, VA 23226
1400 Horsepen Road
Richmond, VA 23226
Guaranteed delivery before Raymond's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 31
Burial
Friday, January 31, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
12609 Patterson Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
12609 Patterson Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
Guaranteed delivery before Raymond's Burial begins.