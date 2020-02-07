BESECKER, Matthew Clay, was born on February 18, 1976, in Richmond, Va., to the late Barbara Jean Trainham Besecker and Gerald Baxter Besecker Sr. Matt passed away suddenly on January 25, 2020, at the age of 43. He was a smart, funny, kind-hearted, loving man and friend to many. Matt was a die-hard Washington Redskins fan who also enjoyed spending time at the beach. He graduated from Varina High School in 1994 and began a career in the financial industry, which spanned more than 20 years. He was preceded in death by his only brother, Gerald Besecker Jr.; and his mother, Barbara, both in 2010. In 2016, his father, Gerald was diagnosed with dementia and in 2017, Matt left the financial industry to selflessly care for his father full-time. He will be deeply missed by his family, as well as many close friends he considered family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support various Alzheimer's foundations.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MATTHEW BESECKER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.