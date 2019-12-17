BESS, BESSIE

BESS, Bessie V., of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord December 14, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Misty Berry (Alphonso) of Powhatan, Ginnie Bess of Rustburg; brother, William Johnson II; sister, Penny McNeil; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Thursday, at 2 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Powhatan, Va. 23139, to help with Bessie's funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

