BETTS, Alwyn Joan, 100, died on Monday, July 29, 2019, with her family at her side. She was born and lived in Coventry, England, second child of Maud and Thomas Forster. She worked in the textile industry in various capacities before marriage, and in her early years, Joan played competitive netball and team tennis for her firm, with her brother and husband. She and her husband, Alfred, relocated to Richmond in 1983, where they happily settled in close contact with their sons and their families. Here in the United States, Joan joined the TBPA, a British woman's club, where she made many caring friends. Canterbury Garden Club encouraged her joy in the art of flowers, and she served as president from 1990 to 1992. The wonderful friends from the garden club adorned her 100th birthday celebration with a spectacular floral show, making her day extra special. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfred Betts; and her grandchild, A-Bear. She is survived by her sons, Martin (Jan), Malcolm (Lynda); five grandchildren, Chris (Maureen), Julie, Mathew (Alina) and Sarah (Scot), Joanna (Jon); and six great-grandchildren Chris, Aidan, Fiona, Jackson, Sullivan, Jameson. The family thanks, with all our hearts, Elizabeth Evans for her patience and kindness for many years. Thanks also to the gentle nurse and aid from At Home Care Hospice. A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Rd., Goochland, Va. 23221, at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's name may be made to At Home Care Hospice or Canterbury Garden Club.View online memorial