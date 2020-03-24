BEVERAGE, Charles Byron, 95, of Richmond, Va., passed away on March 19, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Millie Sullenberger Beverage; three children, Charles Jr., Luther Scott (Jennie) and Elizabeth B. Falkner (Henry); six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Charles was born December 26, 1924, in Monterey, Va., the son of Isaac Luther and Clara Hester Seybert Beverage. He was the last survivor of their 10 children. Charles was a graduate of Monterey High School. He attended Hampden Sydney College and received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Virginia. Charles was a member of the Honor Committee and a number of societies. He retired from Dominion Energy after 37 years of service. Charles remained a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend until the time of his death. He will be remembered for his sharp mind, generous heart, witty personality and energetic spirit. He enjoyed genealogy, gardening and hunting in the mountains of Highland County. Charles was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Sunday School Class. Contributions can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 903 Forest Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23229. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Monterey Cemetery in Monterey, Va. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
UPDATE: 7th person in Virginia dies from COVID-19
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery
-
Thousands of Richmond's restaurant workers, hair stylists, baristas and hotel workers just lost their jobs. They don't know what's next.