BEW, Miriam H., passed away September 15, 2019, at Masonic Home, Richmond, Va. She was born April 13, 1927, to father, Monta "Coot" Harris and mother, Marie T. Harris who, along with her husband, Robert "Bob" C. Bew, have preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Ann B. Estes (Ed), Robert "Bubba" Bew (Lynne) and Wanda B. (Wayne) Winston; grandchildren, Melissa Schmutte, Jayson Walton, Robert Bew II, Stephanie W. Williams, Brian W. Winston; and seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Wilmer Rice. We would like to thank the wonderful staff of The Masonic Home for taking such great care of our mother and a special thank you to the Memory Care unit. It meant a lot to us that when we were not with her, she was with people who treated her as one of their family. The funeral will be at noon Friday, September 20, at The Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Lane, Richmond, Va. 23223. We will have family visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. Interment will be at 1 p.m. in at Washington Memorial Park. Following the interment, there will be a reception at The Masonic Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Miriam Bew to The Masonic Home of Virginia.