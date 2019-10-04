BHARGAVA, Indu B. We lost the earthly form of our beloved, Indu B. Bhargava, on October 2, 2019. Born to Shiv Dass and Gunwati in Lahore, British India (now Pakistan), her family fled to India and she was raised in Delhi. She met her lifelong love, Vishwa M. Bhargava, at 14, and he courted her until she said "yes." They wed and immigrated to America with their two children at the time, Indu M. "Immu" and Vishwa B. "Vibha." Their third child, a daughter, Alka, was the first American-born child in the family. She was mother-in-law to Kathy Bhargava, Eric Link and Andrew Lohmann; and "Nani" (grandmother) to 10: Megan (David), Matthew (Leah), Olivia, Maya, Rowen, Ava, Shannon, Lauren, Alka and Jake. She was an entrepreneur, humanitarian, connector of human souls and most of all, a true nurturer, whether that be as a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sibling or friend. She is survived by her adored sister, Raj Kapur; and countless in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She loved to laugh, dance, sing, drink tea, play cards (and win), talk on the phone, do math in her head and be the first person one would call when they needed help. We will miss her dearly but will work to emulate her life by trying our best every day, helping those in need, being selfless, cooking and eating well and being mindful of our many blessings. All along the way and ultimately in the end, the person with the biggest heart showed us the power of love, and we will be forever grateful. A Celebration of Life will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Casual and colorful attire, please. In lieu of flowers or food, please send donations to the American Heart Association, www2.heart.org or 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231.View online memorial