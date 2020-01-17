BIAS, Kenneth L., departed this life January 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Jovante' Jackson. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Karen Williams; four daughters, Tequila Haskins, Corie Carpenter, Kennede Bias, Kenyiah Bias; siblings, Andre Bias, Lamont Winston, Chelsea Burton and Shawna Elam; brother/cousin, Eric O'Neil Bias; sister/cousin, Dawn Antoinette Harris; and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 2040 McRae Rd., Bon Air, Va. 23235.View online memorial
