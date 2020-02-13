BIBLE, Eileen Marie Inconstanti, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, after a courageous battle against lung cancer. Eileen was predeceased by her father, John A. Inconstanti; her first husband, Stephen Brewer; her aunt and godmother, Norma Urgell; and most recently her sweet aunt, Loraine Burdick. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, David Bible; son, Jonathan James Brewer; sister, Alison Inconstanti; parents, Helen Inconstanti-Alexander and stepfather, Dr. John M. Alexander; and many loving cousins and friends. Eileen came to Richmond as a young teenager and graduated from Midlothian High School and went on to earn a degree in mass communications from VCU. Her degree opened doors in architectural firms and major insurance corporations. But, her dream was always entrepreneurial and a little over three years ago inspired by her canine pups, Abby, a Goldendoodle and Stella, a Silver Lab, Eileen opened a doggie bakery, Abella Cakes at Stony Point Mall that featured birthday parties with doggie cannolis, custom birthday cakes and doggie ice cream were some fabulous treats. Eileen was beautiful, creative, adventuresome and feisty and will be missed by all those who loved her with all their hearts. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry St., where a procession will leave Bliley's at 2 p.m.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of EILEEN BIBLE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.