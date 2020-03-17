BICE, Daniel Odel, 61, of Chesterfield, passed away March 14, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Kitty Bice; son, Travis Bice; parents, Floyd and Maxine Bice; brothers, David Bice (Mary) and Paul Bice (Shari); his son's fiancee, Whitney Zentgraf; and his nieces and nephews. Dan was a selfless giver, always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He loved his family, his friends and his church. Dan was a sensitive soul and deeply empathetic. As a husband, he was always loving and supportive, and he provided humor and a warm heart. As a father, he provided support, wisdom and pride. His spirit continues to echo through the lives that knew him. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southminster Presbyterian Church, www.southpreschurch.org.View online memorial
