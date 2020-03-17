BICKLEY, Virginia "Ginny" Florence Watkins, 76, of Louisa, Va., passed away peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born June 16, 1943, in Louisa County, Va., and graduated from Longwood College, proudly earning a teaching degree after starting a family. She taught in the Goochland and Louisa County School systems, having a positive influence on many students. She continued her educational service by representing Louisa County on the Piedmont Community College Board. Over many years she enjoyed a full life with roles in social sororities, cooking and hosting large meals for family and friends, finding great antique deals, activities in her church, growing her favorite flowers and satisfying her love of travel across the country and abroad. Above all these, her greatest accomplishment was the love she had for her family. Her family will deeply miss her strength, wisdom and unique idioms that made one smile. She is survived by her husband, Harvey Bickley; her son, David Andrews (Anitra); daughter, Sandra Hall (John) of Richmond, Va.; daughter, Elizabeth Still (Joel) of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Penny Amir (Kamilo) of Chevy Chase, Md.; her beloved grandchildren, Graham Andrews, Emma, John Wesley IV and Stuart Hall, Forrest Still and Alexander and Rosalina Amir. Ginny bravely faced Parkinson's disease in her later years, never allowing it to define her, impede her life's activities or live independently. She always had a smile for caregivers and visitors. Her family wishes to thank the extraordinary care of Dr. Kathryn Holloway, Dr. Matthew Boyce, Alex Feria and all wonderful nurses and staff. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Woodward Funeral Home, Louisa, Va. Burial will be immediately after in Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation (http://www.parkinson.org/) or Macedonia United Methodist Church, 17 Byrd Mill Rd., Louisa, Va. 23093. Online guestbook is available at woodwardfuneral.com.View online memorial
