BIDDIX, Brenda Faith Goodson, 78, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on April 27, 2020, in Midlothian. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Clyde Goodson and Louise Phillips Goodson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James "Jay" David Biddix; and brothers, Robert Goodson and Charles Goodson. Brenda was retired from Grover Industries. She was a member of East Gold Street Wesleyan Church and also attended Bon Air Baptist Church in Richmond, Va. Brenda was a loving wife to Jay; mother to Jayda; and Mimi to her grandchildren. Her love for her family, her church and the Lord was strong and inspiring. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, especially her warm laugh and her beautiful soprano singing voice. She is survived by one daughter, Jayda Biddix Justus and husband, Brent, of Midlothian, Virginia; two grandchildren, Jack and Graham Justus; and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held with Rev. Scott Whitney officiating. Interment Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain, N.C. Memorials may be sent to East Gold Street Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 875, Kings Mountain, N.C. 28086. Guest register available at www.harrisfunerals.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Serivces, Kings Mountain, North Carolina.View online memorial
