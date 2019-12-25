BIDER, Kenneth Wayne "Papa," age 73, of Henrico, Virginia, passed on December 21, 2019. Born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on March 31, 1946, he was the son of Norman Frederick and Kathryn Irene Bider (Stump). Papa loved his God, his family and his country. He served for 26 years in the United States Navy and was proud of his service. He is survived by his son, Stephen Thomas Bider; daughter-in-law, Cori Lawyer Bider; grandsons, Kevin Christopher and Aaron Curtis Bider also of Henrico, Virginia; and his sister, Linda Bider Doebler of Montgomery, Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Robert Bider; mother, Kathryn Irene Bider; and his father, Norman Frederick Bider. Papa served in the U.S. Navy during the Persian Gulf War and always spoke fondly of his experiences overseas and his shipmates. He always kept his phone number "listed" in case one of his shipmates needed him. He served many commands and earned many awards during his distinguished career. There will not be a local service at this time. His cremated remains will be sent to the U.S. Navy, and he will be honored at sea. The committal ceremony will be performed while the ship is deployed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tuckahoe Rescue Squad, 1101 Horsepen Rd., Richmond, Va., or a charity of your choice. "Shipmate you stand relievedwe have the watch."View online memorial
BIDER, KENNETH
To plant a tree in memory of KENNETH BIDER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.