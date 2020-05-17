BIDWELL, RICHARD "DICK"

BIDWELL, Richard L. "Dick," 91, went to be with his Lord on May 9, 2020. Dick was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 8, 1928. He was predeceased by his parents, Cecil and Myrtle Bidwell; and his sister, Carolyn Bidwell. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marie Bidwell; and his children, Beth Proffitt (Sam), Ginny Theisen (Steve) and Rick Bidwell (Kim). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Stephanie Proffitt and Jeremy Theisen; and his great-granddaughter, Maddie Stephens. Dick was a member of the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Tech and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in 1950. Following active military duty, he worked as an engineer for Reynolds Metals Company/Alcoa, eventually serving as Director of Energy Resources and then Director of Contracts/Regulations. He was a member of the Virginia Society of Professional Engineers and was voted Engineer of the Year in 1974. He was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers and was recognized as a Fellow in 2001. Dick retired from the United States Air Force Reserve as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was an avid tennis player well into his seventies. A member of Bon Air Baptist Church since 1967, Dick served as Training Union Director, Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon, Church Moderator and as a member of numerous committees. He served as Parliamentarian of the Baptist General Association of Virginia from 1989 to 2016. The family thanks Lucy Gichachi of Visiting Angels for her kind care. A memorial service will be scheduled at Bon Air Baptist Church in the coming months. Contributions in Dick's memory may be made to the Richard L. Bidwell Engineering Scholarship at Virginia Tech or the Baptist General Association of Virginia. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
