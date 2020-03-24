BIEBER, BEATRICE "DOTTY"

BIEBER, Mrs. Beatrice "Dotty" Dorothy, 85, of Virginia Beach, Va., went home to be with her Heavenly Father March 20, 2020. She was a native of Greensburg, Pa., born to the late G. Blair and Beatrice McKeever Hemans. Dotty was a graduate of Lycoming College, Williamsport, Pa. and attended Georgetown College Georgetown, Ky. She was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Virginia Beach. She served at church as a graphic artist, as well as the church and school photographer and was responsible for publishing the school yearbook. She retired at the age of 84 after working at Tabernacle for 47 years. She was previously employed and retired as a Medical Technologist at several hospitals including Muncy Valley Hospital, Muncy, Pa. Dotty loved to laugh, play games, spend time with friends at the Outer Banks, watch Redskins football and Kentucky basketball; she enjoyed taking pictures of everything and especially taking selfies with her family. She loved to stay in touch with friends and family on Facebook. Dotty is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dr. Carl D. Bieber; son, Joel D. Bieber his wife, Jackey; sister, Lydabelle Barrett and her husband, Larry; and sister-in-law, Joanne Hemans; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Blair Hemans. Dotty will always be remembered for the smile on her face and her faith in God. She will be laid to rest in a private service at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that if you wish to consider donations, they be made to Tabernacle Baptist Missions, 717 Whitehurst Landing, Virginia Beach, Va. 23464. Graham Funeral Home, Chesapeake will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
UPDATE: 7th person in Virginia dies from COVID-19
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery
-
Thousands of Richmond's restaurant workers, hair stylists, baristas and hotel workers just lost their jobs. They don't know what's next.