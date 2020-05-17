BIGGER, Mr. Dwight McPhail, age 66, of Keysville, Va., died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his father, Claude Jackson (Jack) Bigger. He is survived by his mother, Jean Dodd Bigger; his sister, Deloris Smith Hamilton (Wirt); two nieces, Caitlin Candler (Ross) and Ashton Sosnowski (Will); a nephew, Dane-Gordon Smith (Kristen); two great-nephews, Whitten and Randall Candler; and a great-niece, Harlow Sosnowski. Due to the pandemic there will be no memorial service. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Va., is serving the family.View online memorial
