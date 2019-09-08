BIGGER, Eleanor "Ele" Brown, 74, of Richmond, formerly of Crofton, Md., died on September 1, 2019, of complications from a stroke. Mrs. Bigger was the daughter of the late Sarah Hill and Aubrey N. Brown Jr. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Milton B. Bigger; son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Sara Bigger of Chicago, Ill.; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon Bigger and William Marshall of Asheville, N.C.; and grandchildren, Declan and Teagan Bigger of Chicago. She is also survived by five of her seven siblings, Zaida Gilmour of Black Mountain, N.C., Virginia Brown of Tampa, William Brown of Montreat, N.C., Ernest Brown and Katherine Weisiger of Richmond. She was predeceased by her sister, Julia Diehl of Richmond; and brother, Aubrey Brown III of Boston. Mrs. Bigger grew up in Ginter Park and graduated from John Marshall High School and St. Andrews College. She had a long career as a Tupperware trainer and executive sales manager, where she achieved longtime standing as the top salesperson in the state of Maryland and top manager in the Mid-Atlantic region; she ranked consistently in the top one-half percent in the nation. One of her proudest achievements was helping scores of women who had quit working to raise families re-enter the workforce and achieve confidence and independence. Mrs. Bigger also had a 10-year career as a Weight Watchers meeting leader, where she inspired and encouraged many to achieve healthy relationships with food and eating. After her retirement from Tupperware and Weight Watchers, Mrs. Bigger pursued a last career as a church and local volunteer. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir, participated in the Literary Circle and organized people, food and events for many of the congregants, including the church's group of Micah volunteers at Chimborazo Elementary, where she was a Book Pal volunteer for 12 years. She was a soup cook and food bank shopper for the church's Walk-In Ministry for many years and organizer, planner and cook for the church's monthly Second Sunday lunches. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, at Second Presbyterian Church, 5 N. 5th St., Richmond, Virginia 23219, with a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Presbyterian Church or to the charity of your choice. Mrs. Bigger's last wish was that her friends do a good deed for others.View online memorial