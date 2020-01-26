BILLINGS, Kenneth Wayne, CW4 Kenneth W. Billings, U.S. Army, VaNG (Ret.), 81, of Blackstone, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat Billings; two sons, Kenneth Dean Billings (Donna) of Summerville, S.C. and Brian Billings (Starla) of Chesterfield; a daughter, Dujuana Poe (Alan) of Woodbridge, Va.; seven grandchildren, Paige Dennis, Kenny Billings, Brandon and Stephen Billings, Cherith, Adena and Erica Poe; five great-grandchildren, Savannah and Caleb Dennis, Jolynn and Kinsley Billings and Jackson Billings; three sisters, JoAn Jones, Geraldine Athan and Wanda Chapman. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in Grace United Methodist Church, 1705 Cox Rd., Wilsons, Va. 23894, with full military honors and burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, Va. 23824. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Methodist Church Cemetery Fund. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
