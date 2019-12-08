BILLS, Dorothy Ann, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on November 15, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her two children, Rebecca Bills of Glen Allen and Ronald Bills of King William. In Huntington, she attended Marshall University for two years and was employed by the Huntington newspaper. She retired from Virginia Mutual Insurance. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church in King William, Va., for 24 years. She also volunteered at Memorial Regional Hospital for 23 years. One of her professional goals was to be a singer. She was a gentle, kind and compasionate soul that could roar like a lion when angry. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Sharon Baptist Church in King William, Va. B.W. White Funeral Home, Aylett Chapel, is assisting the family.View online memorial