BILTER, Alex J. Sr., 85, of N. Chesterfield, founder and owner for 50 years of Alexander Waterproofing Company, passed away November 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Bilter; and is survived by his wife, Carol M. Bilter; six children, Alex J. Bilter Jr. and wife, Lori, Kathy Johnson and husband, Abbie, Michael Bilter and wife, Missi, Fred Bilter Sr. and wife, Betty, Brian Bilter and Richard Bilter and wife, Demet; also 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road. Graveside services will be private. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Church Hill's new grocery store has lost millions in 6 months, but owners are committed to 'the market with a mission'
-
'Nostalgia can drive people to be very nasty': Scuffletown Garden - the restaurant that opened in the Strawberry Street Café space - is closing
-
Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen & Bar in Shockoe Slip is closed
-
Updated: TWO Richmond restaurants named top sellers of PBR in the country
-
McKINNEY, SHENA
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN CEMETERY - Plots for sale. Section 8. Lot 103, Spaces 4, 5 & 6. $6,750. Call…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - For sale Hillside Mausoleum, Tier A crypt 144, crypt front plaq…