BILTER, Alex J. Sr., 85, of N. Chesterfield, founder and owner for 50 years of Alexander Waterproofing Company, passed away November 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Bilter; and is survived by his wife, Carol M. Bilter; six children, Alex J. Bilter Jr. and wife, Lori, Kathy Johnson and husband, Abbie, Michael Bilter and wife, Missi, Fred Bilter Sr. and wife, Betty, Brian Bilter and Richard Bilter and wife, Demet; also 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road. Graveside services will be private. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.

