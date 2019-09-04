BILTER, Frederick Joseph Jr., 79, of Chesterfield County, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Born on December 11, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Frederick Joseph Bilter Sr. and Anna Alvino Bilter. Mr. Bilter was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and a veteran from the United States Air Force. He was retired from the City of Richmond Fire Department and a member of the retired Firefighters Association. He is survived by his wife, Nancy S. Bilter; children, James Frederick Bilter, Joyce A. Garrett, Frederick J. Bilter III and Patrick A. Bilter; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a brother, Alex Bilter Sr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23834, with Fr. Danny Cogut, Celebrant. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial