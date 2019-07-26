BINGHAM, Alfred Joseph Jr., 53, of Chesterfield, life was abruptly ended on his way to work on July 26, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Anita; their children, Danny, Bill (Crystal), Jessica (James), Britney and Stormy; his grandchildren, Sarah, Ryian, Makenzie, Lilly, Kamdyn, Jayla, Aubree, Bryan and Briar; his mother, Mary; his father, Alfred (Susan); his sisters, Terry (Al), Debbie (Jason), Cathy (Antony) and Christina; his brother, Jon (Barbara); along with many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He is also survived by many friends as close as family. A Celebration of Life is planned for the family and friends on his birthday, August 2, 2019, at his residence. He lived and loved family and friends deeply. His career spanned groundskeeping at Jefferson Lake Country Club, bridge building and roofing.View online memorial