BINNS, James Hudson III, of Afton, Va., passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1929, to the late James Hudson Binns II and Elizabeth Hughes Binns. Jimmy served in the Korean War and earned a Bronze Star for his service. He retired as Lt. Colonel with the Virginia National Guard. He received a degree in Horticulture from Virginia Tech and worked in sales and landscaping with the Waynesboro Nursery for his working career. He was an avid fox hunter and a longtime member of Grace Evangelical Church, serving and singing in the choir. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Elizabeth James Binns; son, Stephen James Binns of Charles City, Va.; daughter, Martha Binns Cohen, husband, Scott and grandson, Hudson Scott Cohen, of Denver, Colorado; sister, Jane Binns Saunders and husband, Joe, of Glen Allen, Va. A family night will be held August 2, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home, Waynesboro, Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 500 South Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, Va. Memorial donations can be made to the Thanksgiving and Memorial Fund at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.View online memorial