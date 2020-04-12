BIRCHETT, Richard Eugene "Bird" Jr., 69, son of Doris Birchett and father of Kamona Hickson, Yawandale Birchett-Thompson and Richard Birchett III, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 24, in Henrico, Va. Richard, or "Bird," as he was affectionately known among family and friends, was a loving father, diligent worker and kind-hearted man with a charismatic unyielding wit.

