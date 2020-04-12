BIRCHETT, RICHARD

BIRCHETT, Mr. Richard Eugene Jr., 69, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Henrico, Va. Richard, or "Bird," as he was affectionately known among family and friends, was a loving father, diligent worker and kind-hearted man with a charismatic personality and an unyielding wit. He always will be fondly remembered for his athletic prowess, having been a championship basketball star at Maggie L. Walker High School during his formative years and for his constant work ethic, having retired from Phillip Morris USA after more than 20 years of service and spending his more recent years working as a journeyman. He also will be remembered as a man of the community, as he was widely loved and enjoyed friends from all corners of the greater Richmond area. Richard is survived by his son, Richard E. Birchett III; daughters, Kamona Hickson and Yawandale Birchett-Thompson; mother, Doris Birchett; sister, Jacqueline Birchett; seven grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Richard has been put to rest at Joseph Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will hold a memorial service in the coming months and will announce details at that time.View online memorial
