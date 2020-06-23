BIRDSONG, Virginia Dechene, 75, of Chester, Virginia, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest W. and Pauline Crosby Dechene; sons, Michael and Matthew Birdsong; grandson, Brandon Birdsong; two brothers, Ernest Dechene and David Dechene. Virginia loved raising her children, spoiling her grandchildren, church, camping, the beach and reading. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Hita Frank Birdsong Sr.; children, Frank Birdsong Jr., Pamela Birdsong (Jay), Deborah Baylor (Sam), Rebecca Vaughan (Tim), Stephen Birdsong (Amy), Sara Joyner (Lenny), Virginia Hensley (Chris), Patricia Fraley (Doug), Theresa Burley (Chris); 23 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy Rogers and Anne Dixon; one brother, Paul Dechene. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Hwy., South Chesterfield, Va. 23834, with Father Danny Cogut officiating. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Chester, Virginia, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
