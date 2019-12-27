BISHOP, Katheleene Paul, 73, of Richmond, passed away at home after a short illness December 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Althea Paul; and sister, Laverne P. Stott. She is survived by her son, James Paul Bishop; and his father, Jim Bishop; nephew, Ashley L. Stott; and numerous other loving extended family members. Kathy was a 1964 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. She retired in real estate from Century 21 Old Richmond Realty and Keller Williams Richmond West. She was an active and devoted member of Central United Methodist Church. The family would like to give special thanks to her loving friends for the cards and support and to Heartland Hospice for the care given through her illness. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 30, at Central United Methodist Church, with interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 1211 Porter Street, Richmond, Va. 23224 or to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
