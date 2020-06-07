BISHOP, Robert Bradley "Brad," left this world on June 1, 2020. Brad was born to Beth and Bob Bishop on November 14, 1961 in Pensacola, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father, Bob; and beloved and spoiled dog, Ollie. Left cherishing a lifetime of fabulous memories are his wife, Tammy; mother, Beth; sister, Becky Kury (Joey); brother, Bryan (Tommie); children, Shaina Callaway (Brandon), Josh (Katie) and Caleb. He loved being an Opa to his five grandsons, each of whom has at least one attribute that makes the family say "He gets THAT from Opa!" In lieu of flowers, the family suggests going and visiting one of the Richmond coffee shops, restaurants or breweries Brad loved so well. Share your "Brad stories" and strike up a conversation with people at the table next to you like Brad was known for always doing. The graveside service and memorial will be available to view on Third Church's website at https://www.thirdrva.org/ on Monday, June 8, in the afternoon. Online tributes can be left at www.billupsfh.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
What's the Phase 2 plan for restaurants, gyms, pools and retail in Virginia?
-
WATCH NOW: 'What is the world coming to?' Broad Street business owners, residents clean up damage from protests.
-
Northam to order removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue
-
Wild bear roams downtown Richmond on Thursday