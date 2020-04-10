BISHOP, VIRGINIA "BILLIE"

BISHOP, Virginia Hamlett "Billie," 82, of Kenbridge, Va., went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Larry F. "Buddy" Bishop; daughter of the late H.W. and Willie Hamlett; and sister of the late Bobby Hamlett. She is survived by her daughters, Kim B. Jackson (Jimmy Simpson) and Stacey R. Osborne (John); four grandchildren, Jennifer Sullivan (Mike), Joe Jackson (Casey), Madison Ragan and Allison Osborne; four great-grandchildren, Jackson Sullivan, Carter Sullivan, Jordan Jackson and Caylen Jackson. Billie enjoyed the farm and her flowers. She dearly loved her family and the Oakland Christian Church, where she played the piano for over 50 years. Viewing for Billie will be Friday (today), from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge. Graveside funeral services will be limited to her family and closest friends on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Bishop Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Oakland Christian Church, P.O. Box 69, Kenbridge, Va. 23944. Online condolences may be made at www.clarkefh.com.View online memorial
