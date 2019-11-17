BLACK, Elsie Hamilton, 88, of Amelia, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, John "Johnny" Black; her parents, Julius Winston and Ellon; four sisters, Maxine, Ruth, Martha and Jacquelyn; and five brothers, Bruce, Maclaine, David, Thomas and J.W. She is survived by her daughter, Julie; grandson, Camden and his father, Brent Strumb; along with numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral services will be held at Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 19, at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Burkeville, Va. Visitation to be held the night before on Monday, November 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Amelia Rescue Squad.View online memorial