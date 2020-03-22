BLACK, Joanne Carron, 92, of Richmond, passed away peacefully in her sleep early in the morning of March 16, 2020. She is survived by her four daughters, Christine Carron, Kathy (John) Ellspermann, Lisa (Bill) Eby and Aimee Baker. She leaves seven grandchildren, Scott Ellspermann (Carolyn), Carron (Matt) Montgomery, Christopher Maughan, Ellen and Ted Eby and Olivia and Matt Baker; as well as seven great-grandchildren Kate, Jack, Lucy and Ben Ellspermann and Max, Almie and Hank Montgomery. She is also survived by Linda Brown who joined the family as a teenager. Blessed first by her marriage of over 50 years to Ted Carron, and after his death by her marriage to John Black, she will be remembered for the enthusiasm with which she approached life and the ease with which she reached out to greet and embrace all those around her not just her friends and family, but store clerks, receptionists and mail carriers. The eternal optimist, she was never deterred or discouraged by the trials of life and managed to find beauty in the smallest of things; not one to miss the mystery of an opening bud or a cloud-filled sky. We will miss the simple joys she imparted by her openness to all life had to offer and her generosity to others. The family deeply appreciates the remarkable staff at St. Mary's Woods who ensured her well-being with kindness and genuine affection and also wishes to recognize the important role that faith and the extended community of St. Mary's church played in her life. It was her family, faith and friendships that sustained her. Due to the current public health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In the meantime, the family hopes that all those she knew will honor her spirit by calling or writing their neighbors and family during this time. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, where she worked as a docent for many years (https://www.vmfa. museum/support/waysto-give/artshare/) or to the John and Joanne Black Dyslexia Foundation at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 9505 Gayton Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
Virginia looking to cancel state SOL testing amid coronavirus pandemic
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
'After today, who’s going to pay us': A bleak St. Patrick’s Day in Richmond as pubs give one last call before shutting down
-
UPDATE: Fairfax County man dies of respiratory failure as Virginia suffers third coronavirus-related death