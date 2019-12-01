BLACK, John Patrick, passed away peacefully at the age of 99, surrounded by friends and family on November 27, 2019, in the comfort of his home in Richmond, Virginia. John Black was born on November 4, 1920, in Richmond. He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute with a degree in architectural engineering. A WWII veteran and pilot, builder and architect, he was best known for his loving and generous spirit. John truly lived a fulfilled life and enjoyed the simple pleasures such as chatting with friends, flying, skiing, golfing, fishing, watching VT football and spending time with his family. John was a man of great character and always upheld a strong faith in the Lord and put great effort in everything he did. His first wife, Audrey, preceded him in passing, and he leaves a widow, Joanne C. Black, with whom he spent 16 wonderful years. He is survived by his devoted wife; his loving daughter, Bonnie Black; grandsons, William Black, Patrick (Shelly) Oxenham; great-granddaughter, Ivy Rose Oxenham; sister, Sister Mary Ellen Black; stepchildren, Christine Carron, Kathy Ellspermann, Lisa Eby, Aimee Baker and their families. Friends and those whose lives were touched by John are invited to celebrate his life 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, for a service with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John and Joanne Black Fund for Dyslexic Children, St. Mary's School, at the same address.View online memorial