BLACK, Mary Rives Ogilvie, passed away on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020, two days before her 91st birthday, at Cedarfield in Richmond. Mary Rives was born on May 12, 1929, in Charlottesville, Va. She was the daughter of Eugene Hawkins Ogilvie and Marie Butterworth Ogilvie. Mary Rives grew up in Charlottesville, where she was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and a graduate of Lane High School. She attended Mary Washington College before transferring to the University of Virginia, where she graduated with a B.S. degree in 1951. Mary Rives married Robert "Bob" Perry Black on October 27, 1951. She and Bob lived several years in Charlottesville and briefly in Hickman, Ky. and Knoxville, Tenn., before settling in Richmond, Va. Mary Rives was a loving and devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. Her family meant the world to her and she was beloved by all who knew her. She was a member of Reveille United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was an active longtime member of her Sunday school class and church circle. She belonged to The Country Club of Virginia and the Tuckahoe Woman's Club. She was a past president of her garden club and a volunteer at The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for many years. Mary Rives loved cooking and gardening and had a strong interest in various artistic endeavors, which she also encouraged in her children and grandchildren. Her life had a beautiful symmetry. She was born on Mother's Day, died on Mother's Day and met the love of her life and husband of 68 years on her 19th birthday, which was also Mother's Day. Mary Rives was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Marie Ogilvie; her in-laws, Perry and Veola Black; and her sister-in-law, Margaret "Peg" Means. She is survived by her husband, Bob Black of Richmond; her two children and their spouses, Patty and Doak Barnhardt of Charlotte, N.C. and Rob and Julie Black of Richmond; as well as her grandchildren, Mary Rives Batchelor and her husband, Andrew, of Charlotte, N.C., Claire Barnhardt of New York, N.Y. and Marianne Black and Sarah Black, of Richmond. She is also survived by her sister, Sarah Shelton and her husband, Bob, of Richmond; her nephew, Brian Cockrill of Richmond; as well as other extended family members. The family would like to thank the staff at Cedarfield for their kind care and to especially thank Joyce Richardson for her loving care and devotion to Mary Rives. A private graveside service will be held in Hollywood Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Reveille United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.
