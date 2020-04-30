BLACK, Minister Forrest Ellwood Sr., 76, of Concord, N.C., formerly of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, April 24, 2020, at 12:45 a.m. He was a graduate of Armstrong High School and served in the Air Force during the Vietnam era. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Funn Black. He leaves behind three loving sons, Thad R. Green III (Sherry), Forrest E. Black Jr. (Lisa) and Elder Toney B. Black Sr. (Gwendolyn); several grandchildren; one sister, Estine Peters; one brother, Lamont Black; one brother-in-law, Horace Funn (Evelyn); a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains will rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., on Friday, May 1, from 12 noon until 8 p.m.View online memorial
Service information
May 1
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
